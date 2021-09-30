Court Denies Woman Who Tortured Her Househelp In Abia Bail (Pix)

An Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia has declined bail application for Mrs. Ojiugo David Kelechi, lady who allegedly meted out inhuman treatment on her 10-year-old househelp, Miss Ifunanya Ede in Umuahia, ABN TV reports.

The presiding judge, Hon Justice KC J. Okereke ruled that the victim has suffered severe pain over the abuse she suffered from the hand of her employer.

ABN TV reports that Ifunanya was subjected to inhuman treatment, with hot water boiled to a hundred centigrade forced down the throat by Ojiugo David Kelechi, a member of Christ Embassy church Umuahia.

The burns affected the whole internal organ of the girl as she was badly injured.

The lady upon fear of the death of the girl in her custody, went to a pharmacy shop in Umuahia to get over the counter drugs for the girl but was advised by the pharmacist to seek help at the closest hospital but vehemently refused which led to the pharmacy owner alerting the police.

According to the judge, Mrs. Kelechi made efforts to kidnap the victim after she was taken to the hospital but failed and also boasted to deal with the pharmacy owner for daring to alert the people over the matter.

Mrs. Kelechi was also alleged to have boasted that she would flee the country once granted bail as her travel visas were ready.

This, the court says does not go down well with society and for the interest of justice and the society, she is to be remanded in prison custody.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/update-court-denies-bail-to-mrs-kelechi-who-allegedly-tortured-her-househelp-in-abia/

