Court Orders Police To Pay N50 Million Over Illegal Arrest Of Ngozi Umeadi (Pix)

BREAKING:

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Gudu Judicial Division Abuja, per Adebiyi J., this morning, delivered Judgement in a Fundamental Rights Suit we filed to challenge the illegal arrest, torture and continued detention of Mrs. Ngozi Umeadi since February 2021 till date.

In His Lordship’s well considered Judgement delivered this morning, His Lordship Hon. Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi of Court No. 28, Gudu Judicial Division, Abuja, declared Ngozi Umeadi’s arrest and continued detention by the Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Unit, hitherto led by Abba Kyari, as illegal, and a gross violation of her fundamental Human Rights.

The Court further directed for her immediate and unconditional release from custody, and consequently awarded exemplary and aggravated damages of N50,000,000.00 (Fifty Million Naira Only) against the Police as reparation.

The Court further directed in her Judgement that the Police should tender an unreserved apology to Mrs Ngozi Umeadi, which apology will be published in two National Dailies.

We SHALL leave no stone unturned to ensure that the terms of this judgment is carried out to the letter.

We shall also be speedily following up on prompt compliance with these terms of judgment, while other pending applications affecting others still in this category are being addressed in Court. Do not lose hope.

However, be assured that justice can only be delayed but not denied. All persons illegally arrested and still being detained by the lawless Nigerian Security Agencies shall get justice.

We are not relenting.

We shall give further update on the outcome of today’s visit to our indefatigable Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu once the visit is concluded. The future is very bright indeed.

With your understanding and prayers, we shall surmount all the unsurmountable using the extant judicial and civil process.

God is with us.

Thank you and remain blessed.



Signed

Ejiofor Ifeanyi, Esq.

Lead Counsel to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB.

