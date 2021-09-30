Court To Hear Norah Okafor’s Case Against EFCC Today

Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia will today, Thursday hear the case of Abia-based journalist, Norah Okafor against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over unlawful invasion of her premises, ABN TV reports.

Okafor who claims to be traumatized over the Gestapo invasion of her premises after the officials of the EFCC damaged her doors and property is seeking payment of damage of N20m against the anti-graft agency.

She is also seeking a public apology over what appeared to be a sting operation in a wrong premises by the EFCC officials.



https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/court-to-hear-journalist-norah-okafors-case-against-efcc-today/

