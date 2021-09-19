COVID-19: Edo Receives Additional 50,000 Doses Of Astrazeneca Vaccines

Edo State has received 50,000 additional doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines from the federal government.

Receiving the vaccines at the Benin airport at the weekend, the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr Mrs Erhabor Julie, said the vaccines would boost the state’s efforts at vaccinating more citizens.

Erhabor charged citizens to avail themselves of the opportunity to get inoculated against the virus.

Erhabor said: “l am calling on all those who have not been inoculated to come and take the vaccines.

“Edo does not have any problem with the supply of vaccines.”

He assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of Edo citizens.

He added: “The vaccines are free, safe and effective.

“People should come out and take the vaccines to get protection against the virus.”

https://dailytrust.com/covid-19-edo-receives-additional-50000-doses-of-astrazeneca-vaccines

