COVID-19: FG To Vaccinate Nigerians In Church On Sundays

The Federal Government has announced that it will be making COVID-19 vaccinations available to Nigerians in

Christian worship centres on Sundays.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib.

He made this known while addressing christian leaders of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. He said: “I am glad to inform you that from this Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, we have introduced Sunday Vaccination.”

“This is to ensure members of the Christian community who may not have had access to the vaccine for whatever

reason are given an opportunity to be vaccinated at their worship places.”

“I must say that feedback from the field is very encouraging and I sincerely thank all Christian leaders who have given the vaccination team access to their churches and their members to receive COVID-19 vaccine during sunday service.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/breakingcovid-19-fg-to-vaccinate-nigerians-in-church-on-sundays/

