COVID-19: Hundreds Of Exotic Taxis Turned To Vegetable Farm In Thailand (Pics)

As the Covid-19 outbreak has hit the global economy, many taxi drivers in Bangkok, Thailand have abandoned the service and left the city for their home villages, leaving so-called taxi graveyards behind.

However, some taxi firms in Bangkok, whose cars are currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic came up with an innovative idea.

They created vegetable gardens on the roofs of vehicles.

The cabs now sport veggies like chilli, holy basil, eggplant, spring onions among other vegetables which they hope can help to feed out-of-work drivers, employees and families.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-58602767

