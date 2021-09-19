COVID-19: Persons Vaccinated In Africa, Others Considered Unvaccinated By The UK

The United Kingdom, in her new travel advisory, has stated that from October 4th, persons vaccinated in Africa, South America, Russia, India and some other territories will be treated as “unvaccinated”, and will be tested and quarantined on entry to the UK.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-58602481.amp

This was explained by Alex Macheras, an Aviation analyst

UK government confirm tonight that if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia…

…you are considered “unvaccinated” and must follow “unvaccinated” rules ⛔️ = 10 day home quarantine & tests

Understanding, MULTIPLE countries are not happy with UK government tonight �

One foreign minister tells me: “In our first meeting with Liz Truss, UK new Foreign Secretary, we expect her to explain why our Pfizer jabs are supposedly different to Pfizer jabs in UK or Europe” �

Quite something for UK to take such a stance against so many countries vaccine rollouts…especially those countries administering the *exact same* vaccines as UK (Pfizer/AZ/Moderna/etc) �

As we’ve come to expect, UK’s latest travel policy is as unnecessarily complicated as ever



https://twitter.com/AlexInAir/status/1438997269739671553?s=19

