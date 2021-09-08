COVID-19: Twitter User Shares His Experience, Advises People To Get Vaccinated

After 16 days with COVID that saw me;
– take 40+ injs
– diagnosed with covid pneumonia (both lungs affected)
– transferred to a private isolation center for treatment
– exp hallucinations & anxiety attacks
– undergo oxygen therapy for the last 6 days
– require oxygen line to bath

⁃ lose 10kg+

LORD I THANK YOU ��, I’M A COVID SURVIVOR!!!

If you haven’t taken the vaccine shots, I beg you, please do. Visit the link below to register and get vaccinated. nphcda.vaccination.gov.ng

If you’ve taken,pls continue to adhere to all Covid protocols & use your�

And if you still believe there’s no Covid, then you probably need help and I hope you never contract the � #covidsurvivor #gratitude
