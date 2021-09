Creativity Or Madness? Fashion Designer Causes Stir At Bobrisky’s Birthday Party

Popular fashion designer CEO LUMINEE @ceolumineeofficial on Instagram is a profile Ikeja based designer who trended in the past for allegedly maltreating her “househelp” (you can find the thread HERE, an accusation she long refuted HERE, is in the news again, albeit for her fashion sense.

She obviously styled Bobrisky for his birthday dinner, should you be interested in shim outfits.

