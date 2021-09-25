Criminals Steal Presbyterian Church Bus In Umuahia (Photo)

Persons suspected to be criminal elements in the early hours of Saturday stole a Hummer Bus belonging to The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Umuahia East Presbytery, ABN TV reports.

Hiace Hummer Bus, White Branded with The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Umuahia East Presbytery.

Reg No YA715ENU

Eng No. ITR0811325

Chassis No. 2000106996

The missionary bus, white in colour was stolen at Bende Road Umuahia, Rev P. C. Okeiyi says.

The church is therefore appealing to anyone with useful information that will lead to the recovery of the bus to report to the nearest police station or call 08037281115, 08098897897.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/suspected-criminals-steal-presbyterian-church-bus-in-umuahia/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...