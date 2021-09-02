Cristiano Ronaldo Boasts, Sends Message To Ali Daei After Breaking Record

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts, sends message to Ali Daei after breaking all-time goalscoring record

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has said that the world record for goals scored in men’s international football he broke on Tuesday against Ireland is the most special record for him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ronaldo said that in all the records he had broken in his career, this particular one was very special for him and is on the shelf of the achievements that makes him really proud.

Ronaldo scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in their dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old scored two late headers to break and extend the record.

Ali Daei scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006 but Ronaldo equalled it in the Euro 2020 with a double against France.

“I can’t even start to express myself in words! I’m thrilled with an overwhelming sensation! Let’s go, Portugal! Let’s go!” He wrote.

“From all the records that I have broken during my career – and fortunately there have been a few – this one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud,” Ronaldo said.

The 36-year-old forward said that every moment he wears the Portugal national colours is special to him because he is defending his country and showing the world what the Portuguese stands for.

“Secondly, because National Teams competitions have always had a very strong impact in me as I was growing up, watching my idols playing for their flags every other Summer in Euros and in World Cups,” he added.

“But finally and above all, because scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like the ones we experienced today in Algarve, moments of worldwide union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens all around the Globe. For them, every sacrifice is worth it,” he added.

The newly signed Manchester United forward also appreciated the previous record holder, Ali Daei.

He said that the Iranian had set the standard so high that at some point, he (Ronaldo) doubted his ability to break it.

He said this is another reason he appreciates the achievement so much and congratulated the Iranian.

“Congratulations to the ‘Shariar’ for holding the record for so long and thanks for always showing so much respect for me every time I scored and as I became closer and closer to his outstanding number,” he added.

Recognising the fact that he could not do it all on his own, Ronaldo thanked his teammates and opposing teams for giving him the opportunity to reach the great achievement.

“Thank you Portugal. Thanks to all my teammates and opponents for making this journey so unforgettable. Let’s keep meeting inside the pitch in the years to come! I’m not closing the count just yet…” He wrote.



