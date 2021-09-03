Criteria Of The Right Role Model In The Light Of Islam

Do you have a mentor?

Do you plan to have a mentor?

Below provides the criteria to be considered in choosing the right model in the light of Islam.

Just like mentors, it is essential to choose the right role models. There is a big difference between someone who studies and learns from the biographies of pious men and someone who is obsessed with the biographies of tyrants. The first has chosen his role models wisely, while the latter may end up following the worst of role models.

When choosing a role model, whether alive or deceased, look for the following qualities; righteousness, self-discipline, selflessness, good character, and productivity.

Righteousness

The primary quality of a good role model is righteousness. Our role models must be people who love God, are close to Him, and bring us closer to Him. Any role model that takes us away from our Creator is causing great harm to our soul. It doesn’t matter what worldly benefits we get out of such relationships; the bottom line is that if any relationship damages our relationship with our Creator, it is problematic and not worth it.

We must choose role models who are people of piety. Spending time with them should bring us closer to God, and make us better people. This is the primary role of any good role model.

Self-Discipline

A good role model has a high level of self-discipline. Good role models demonstrate strong self-discipline through their ability to meet their goals, fulfill their duties, and get things done on schedule. Studying the life of a highly disciplined individual will help us become more disciplined ourselves.

The easiest way to find out if a role model is disciplined is to look at their daily schedule and the frequency with which they achieve their goals and keep their promises.

Selflessness

A good role model is selfless. This quality is a part of having good character, but it warrants distinct mention because it is one of the most important characteristics we can learn from our role models.

When someone chooses an egotistical role models, that vanity may rub off and cause that person to grow into the worst version of himself. When our role models are selfless, we inherit this beautiful quality and will find it much easier to live our lives in a way that is beneficial to others.

Good Character

A good role model should be a person of outstanding moral character. This does not mean perfection, because no human alive today is perfect. They should be people who hold themselves to the highest standards and inspire others to do the same as well.

In Islam, there is a difference between character (akhlāq) and manners (adab). Character refers to our internal state, while manners refer to our actions. Manners can be faked, but good character can’t. A person can pretend to be polite and friendly, while inside he is full of malice and ill-will. This is called faking good manners. However, a person cannot fake true character as this resides in the heart.

A person of good character will naturally have good manners. Because manners are the natural consequence and outward reflection of character. Character is the key, and that is why it is crucial to find role models who have outstanding character; this will reflect in their manners and their dealings with others.

Productivity

A role model must show us how to live a productive lifestyle. Their lives must be productive, and fruitful. From their lives, we should be able to extract lessons on how to be productive and get things done.

When we analyze the life of ʿUmar II, we find that he had all of these qualities. He was righteous, disciplined, selfless, productive, and held himself to the highest standards of character. There are books written about ʿUmar’s character and piety, and this is evidence that he is a great role model, and one worthy of study and emulation.

In summary, a good role model will inspire you to become righteous, disciplined, selfless, and productive, while showing you how to live your life with exemplary character.



Ismail Kamdar

(Productivity Principles of Umar II, pp. 155-157)

