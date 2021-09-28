Cultists Kill, Behead & Use Man’s Head To Play Football In Anambra

Police vow to arrest suspected cultists, who killed, used victim’s head to play football

The Anambra State Police Command has vowed to arrest suspected cultists who killed a member of a rival group and used his head to play football.

The video of the killing of the young man, which surfaced on the internet at the weekend, was said to have happened in Igbariam in Anambra East Council Area of the state, suspected to be a residence of students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.

The video, which circulated on social media showed a dreadlock-carrying young man, who was dragged out of his car and shot at close range.

He was later beheaded, and his head was later brought to a square, where the assailants used it to play soccer, while making jest of him.

In his reaction, the state police police Commisioner, CP Tony Olofu, who spoke through the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said the Command was working hard to track down the culprits.

Ikenga said: “The Commissioner of police Anambra State command CP Tony Olofu has ordered investigation on the shooting incident on 25/9/2021 by 4pm along Igbariam road.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting was as a result of rival cult clash. Meanwhile Police Operatives have intensified patrol and surveillance within the area. Further details shall be communicated,” he assured.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/police-vow-to-arrest-suspected-cultists-who-killed-used-victims-head-to-play-football/amp/

