Curvy Nollywood Star Actress, Destiny Etiko Acquires Another SUV (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has acquired a new Lexus SUV car just some months after she acquired a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, IgbereTV reports.

She shared photos of the new vehicle on her Facebook page with the caption;

“Another brand new car grace upon grace join me and thank the lord”

https://www.facebook.com/100044420229806/posts/480414513449219/?app=fbl

Some of her colleagues congratulated her on Instagram. Harry B Anyanwu wrote;

“Congratulations onyem on ur latest feat @destinyetikoofficial may God continue to bless you more abundantly till infinity”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUAmeucsvEA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Luchy Donalds wrote;

“A big congratulations darling @destinyetikoofficial keep flying. WWUDD”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUAuxjOMZDw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...