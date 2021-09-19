Curvy Nollywood Star Actress, Destiny Etiko Acquires Another SUV (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has acquired a new Lexus SUV car just some months after she acquired a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, IgbereTV reports.
She shared photos of the new vehicle on her Facebook page with the caption;
“Another brand new car grace upon grace join me and thank the lord”
Some of her colleagues congratulated her on Instagram. Harry B Anyanwu wrote;
“Congratulations onyem on ur latest feat @destinyetikoofficial may God continue to bless you more abundantly till infinity”
Luchy Donalds wrote;
“A big congratulations darling @destinyetikoofficial keep flying. WWUDD”
