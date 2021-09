Dancehall-singer, Cynthia Morgan turned a year older today and she has shared new photos in celebration of her new age, NaijaCover Reports.

Cynthia captioned one of the photos, "old enough to know better, but still young enough to get away with it"

She wrote in another "To a self willed, strong. and beautiful soul. I am a year older today. Fire can't cool!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUJE2tSoJak/?utm_medium=copy_link

