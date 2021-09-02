Dapo Abiodun Abandons Amosun’s Multimillion-Naira Model School, Ago-Iwoye

The multi-million naira Ogun State Model School, Ago-Iwoye, established by Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led government, has been abandoned.

The model school, named after the late Professor Sanya Onabamiro, an indigene of Ago-Iwoye, was established alongside 25 others across the 26 state constituencies.

The cost of each model school was put at N750 million by former Governor Amosun, while his Commissioner for Education, late John Odubela put the cost of each school when completed and fully equipped at N1.3 billion naira.

However, since the completion of the school in Ago-Iwoye, it had been neglected and abandoned without being put to any use.

The school has been taken over by reptiles and birds, while some residents of the area now use it as a spot for open defecation.

When the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, came into office, he said he was not interested in continuing the model school project of his predecessor, adding that he would demolish some while others would be converted for different purposes.

The governor said some of the model schools were structurally defective and promised to demolish and replace them with vocational training centres and put others to better use.

For instance, the model school at Ikenne had been converted to isolation centre to treat patients of COVID-19.

The one in Abeokuta had equally been converted and used as Bureau of Information and Communication Technology, which is called TECH HUB.

It is in the same vein that indigenes and residents of Ago-Iwoye are calling on Governor Dapo Abiodun to convert the model school in the town to Vocational Centre or other profitable venture, in order to save it from further dilapidation, as some of the ceilings and other fittings are presently collapsing.

Speaking with Journalists, the former Chairman of Ago-Iwoye Central Development Council (ACDC), Otunba Abayomi Bada, said: “Ogun State government should consider the possibility of converting the completed but unutilised or abandoned Prof. Dojo Onabamiro Model Secondary School, Ago-lwoye, to a modern day Institute of Technology, basically to train students on metal fabrication, metal crafting, soldering and many more.

“This would broaden the scope of knowledge to be imparted in addition to the usual stream. I think this is long overdue in this Senatorial District.

“Alternatively, Ago-Iwoye can be the epicenter for the production of Solar Panels to feed the needs of Ogun State and Nigeria.

“Therefore, the school can be converted to Silicone Village,” he concluded.

Also, a foremost educationist and prominent indigene of Ago-Iwoye, Otunba Ayobade Obajimi, who retired as a Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Education, told Journalist that he appreciated the siting of the Model School in Ago-Iwoye.

However, Obajimi said: “In view of its long abandonment, I want to appeal to the government to convert the Model School to a Technical and Vocational College.

“This suggestion is borne out of the immediate, future and overall good of our people, as the Technical and Vocational College will be a panacea to youth unemployment, underemployment and restiveness in Ago-Iwoye and other neighbouring towns.”

Otunba Obajimi further disclosed that the town already has adequate schools with rooms for expansion for secondary education.

https://theeagleonline.com.ng/multimillion-naira-ogun-model-school-established-by-amosun-abandoned/

