Davido Reacts To The Death Of His Personal Photographer, Fortune

Nigerian music star, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has finally reacted to the death of his personal photographer, Fortune Ateumunname, WonderTV Media reports.

Recall that Fortune was reportedly announced dead after it was alleged that he was reportedly drowned at a location in Lagos, on Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021.

The singer took to his Instagram page and penned down an emotional tribute to the photographer.

Davido wrote:

“Fortune @fortunateumunname ….. I can’t believe you’re gone. Since we met u never left my side. for one day… Your page says it all. You really were all about me like nothing else mattered. You went from a complete stranger to one of my closest confidants within weeks. There is nowhere I entered that you and your lens didn’t enter. I can’t even believe I’m writing a tribute to you right now wtf we still had so much more to do. Your workshops. Your studios. Trips. Shows. Scenes. Moments. All of it. I can’t believe you didn’t give me the chance to fulfill the rest of my promises to you. my heart is so heavy right now and I’m just so grateful I met you. You truly were the best kid. A rare breed and I’m so grateful that we got to travel the world and create so many iconic moments with you. You are irreplaceable and you are gone now but I will make sure you are never forgotten! I swear it! This next one’s for you! RIP lil bro. Love you forever ❤️ #FortuneShotItAll”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUPX93cBBlo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...