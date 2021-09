https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3r5vvOaQbc

Davido reveals during a chat with Trevor Noah that he had to leave the country for lending his voice to the protest.

He explained how his song, FEM, being used as an anthem by End SARS protesters got him into trouble.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUb9nU4Ayp8/?utm_medium=copy_link

