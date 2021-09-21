Davido’s Personal Photographer Dies

Singer, Davido’s personal photographer, Fortune Ateumunname, has been reportedly dead, WonderTV Media reports.

He reportedly drowned at a location in Lagos, on Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021.

His close friends have taken to social media to mourn him.

A Twitter user, Dianacoco_, wrote “Davido photographer Fortune is dead, Jesus Christ ����. I’m heartbroken, he’s my friend �������I’m sooooo shocked right now , wtf�����������He shouldn’t have been fortune God , he’s so hardworking, very ambitious he worked so hard to gain the spot he achieved like wtf������������This one is paining me because he is someone I know so well, guy ������”



