Davido’s Son, Ifeanyi In The Streets With His Dad And Fans (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_hzT7IoQuM

Davido’s son Ifeanyi in the streets with his Dad and fans

https://instagram.com/stories/davido/2664855452308847256?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: