Dealing With Pride As A Christian

The temptation to be proud comes to many Christians. Pride comes in various ways. It could be silent or it could be loud. Some people who look humble are proud because they intentionally want others to see how humble they are. For instance, if you are rich or famous, and you greet someone by bowing down, all in the name of showing people that a rich or famous person like you is bowing down, then that’s not humility, but a “humility for show”… Humility should come from within, without trying to use it to impress others.

Pride can come in different forms: it could be pride of your tribe, pride of achievement, pride of beauty, pride of anointing, pride of preaching good, pride of a successful relationship etc. While there is positive pride e.g be proud of a football team winning a trophy, being proud of someone’s good character etc, most other pride are negative.

Pride has made many people miss opportunities. Pride has made many men or women loose potential spouse. Pride has made many people go from grace to grass. Pride has made many people suffer without seeking for solutions. Pride has made many people miss precious seasons of life.

One way to deal with pride is to regularly thank God for what He has done for you, constantly worship God, constantly monitor any tendency of pride and deal with it.

Are you proud? Tell God to give you grace to remain humble.

Happy Sunday!

