Dear Tailors: A Frustrated Customer

Dear Tailors,

No time for pleasantries, I am perplexed…. Omo I dey vex!

One quick question, during the time of your internship or training, did your master/oga also include in the curriculum “How craft the perfect lie to make your client wait longer” or “How to collect materials and abandon them till the dying minutes”. Because I don’t understand how you guys will collect cloth and advance money when you still have other pending jobs to do and then proceed to abandon the new job somewhere in man’s land where you can never it untill you are packing out of the shop.

My beautiful material I bought and the design I painstakingly choose just to wear and impress my girlfriend’s family has all gone to waste.

Your fellow colleague, the upcoming Lai Mohammed has been posting me since forever, now the D-Day for the occasion I am going to wear Ankara of 2001 that has faded more than Buhari’s memory.

How do you people sleep at night? Do you have an “anti-curse” protection device? What gives you people the boldness to lie just like that as if it is breathing to you.

Well let me stop here for now, but before I go, E NO GO BETTER FOR UNA!

………….

Frustrated Customer

Nairalanders if you have any funny experience with tailors or how to tackle these set of monsters, please kindly share so I can learn.

