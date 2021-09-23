Deeper Life Church Member Shares Photo Of Corps Member Wearing Khaki Skirt

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A deeper Life Church member, Awoh Liberty, was dragged after he went about posting a photo of a female Corps member wearing a skirt instead of the trousers stipulated and issued by the NYSC, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The Photo which he posted on various Christian Facebook groups on Sunday, reads: No to Lucifer’s Perception. No to Satan’d Deception. We the female say no no no to trouser.”

The post generated varying reactions on the groups with few in support while many argued that it’s not possible to engage in physical activities in orientation camps while wearing trousers.

One Emmanuel Emeng described the post as “Phariseeic in behaviour with a tint of fanatism”

“This uniform is an occupational clothing na, all things are lawful but not all are expedient na. Wear the trouser, you never commit sin. Dont be like the unbelievers who are not enlightened”

Toochukwu Ben Anefo, wrote: Dear poster I put it to you that you are using the time you would have used to preach salvation, the love of Christ, righteousness to advertise frivolities. Wearing trousers or skirt is not the way to eternity with God. Only Jesus. Preach him alone and allow the Holy spirit to do his work. Shalom.”

