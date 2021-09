Bottom line: 2023 is going to be a battle between south and north. The battle ground will be within APC as pdp is practically dead!

The best candidate for the south remains Tinubu or osinbajo ( but most likely Tinubu as of today), the north is yet to present a candidate but we know that if or when they do it’ll come with a bang!

All those insulting Fani Kayode should stop. The truth is that the guy is a survivalist. Highest bidder

