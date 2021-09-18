Delta Police Dismiss Two Officers From Service Over Assault (Pictures)

The Delta State Police Command has announced the dismissal of two police officers that assaulted a keke rider, fractured his skull and left him incapacitated.

Focus Naija can report that the dismissed officers identified as Sgt Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie, were on an illegal duty after the close of work when they descended on the victim after an argument.

According to a statement signed by the acting Police Public Relation Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, the two officers attached to the B Division in Warri were tried by a disciplinary committee and found guilty on two counts of an offence of incivility to members of the public and disobedience to lawful order.

Hence, their dismissal from service with effect from 14th September, 2021 and will be charged to court for prosecution.

The statement reads in part;

The Commissioner of police upon receiving the complaint immediately directed that the case be transferred to SCID for discreet and unbiased investigation.

Investigation later revealed that the two officers have a case to answer on the serious assault on the victim who is still in critical condition. The CP again ordered that they should face the internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them in an orderly room.

The two officers who were tried for the offence of incivility to members of the public, disobedience to lawful order contrary to paragraph E(iii) first schedule of the police act and regulations 370 paragraph F of police act and regulations CAP P.9 laws of the federal republic of Nigeria 2004 were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the force W.E.F 14/9/2021.

The CP while condoling with the family of the victim has ordered that the dismissed policemen remain in custody at the state criminal investigation department and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

The Commissioner of Police Delta state CP Ari Muhammed Ali assures members of the public on the readiness of the command to deal decisively with any erring officer and is also using this medium to send a strong warning to officers of the command noting that abuse of human right, incivility to members of the public and unprofessional conduct in all areas will not be tolerated.

