Delta Police Foil Cult Initiation Ceremony, Arrest Cult Members With Weapons (Photos)

Delta Police Quash Another Initiation Ceremony, Arrest Suspected Cult Members With Dangerous Weapons (Photos)

Operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Unit, SACU of the Delta State Command acting on intelligence has foiled yet another cult initiation in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North LGA.

Focus Naija can report that the raid was carried out in the early hours of 25th September, 2021 at the community bush which was the venue of the said initiation, ten male suspects were arrested and dangerous arms and ammunition recovered.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, it was the Commander of Delta State Anti Cult Unit (SACU) that detailed tactical operatives who stormed the venue of the initiation that night to disrupt it.

It was gathered that while other suspects escaped into the bush, the operatives recovered a locally made revolver pistol with four (4) live and one (1) expended 9mm ammunition.

“Two expended cartridges were also recovered from two of the suspected cultists while some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, one Honda accord car with Reg no. Lagos KSF 586 DU, five motorcycles and a bag containing clothes were recovered from the scene.”, he said.

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2021/09/28/delta-police-quash-another-initiation-arrest-suspected-cultists-and-recover-dangerous-weapons/

