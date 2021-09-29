Details Of The Lagos Regional Road Project (Video, Pictures)

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6774311/construction-regional-road-ease-traffic

ONGOING: The Lekki Regional Road Project will serve as an alternative to the Eti-Osa Epe Expressway as promised by Governor @jidesanwoolu, it will decongest traffic within the Lekki region, provide access to VGC, Ikate, Ikota, Ajiran, Chevron etc

The Special Adviser to Gov @jidesanwoolu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye during inspection of the project on Thursday, 23rd September 2021 said Lekki Sub-region is the new economic centre of Lagos with huge amounts invested in the region.

Image

REGIONAL ROAD PROJECT DETAILS:

– 8.75km road

– 500m bridge

– 251m interchange

– 50m bicycle lane

– and an adjoining 500m road

– Completion Status: 23.56 % (Sep 2021)

ROUTE: From VGC junction to Freedom Way

Contractor: Messrs HITEC Construction Company Ltd.

“The contractor is on site and they have done a lot of work behind the scene, pilling works for the pedestrian bridges are completed and the bridges are already in place while a lot of sand filling dredging on the road alignment has been achieved” – Engr Mrs Aramide Adeyoye

VIDEO: Several large pilling rings were ready and the pile reinforcement cages to be used in foundation works for bridge signals the commencement of the bride components of the project.

Governor @jidesanwoolu promised this major infrastructure & showing workings immediately.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NX_16KvF__8

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Works and Infrastructure, Engr Mrs Aramide Adeyoye says Governor @jidesanwoolu promised this project and delivering it, she says this regional road will serve as an alternative to Lekki Expressway.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbwKs714k1o

Engr Mrs Aramide Adeyoye said the project would further open up the Lekki area to serve as alternative route and link to several communities and industrial areas.

She said Governor @jidesanwoolu was committed to massive infrastructure delivery.

Mr Danny Abboud, Managing Director, Hitech Construction Company Ltd said that the firm had been working round the clock since they moved to site to deliver the project on schedule

Abboud said sand was being dredged directly from the Lagos Lagos to ease construction works on the Lekki Regional Road which spans from Victoria Garden City to connect Freedom Way at Lekki Scheme.

The project which was awarded in May, 2020 but construction began in August, 2020 was billed nfor completion in 22 Months, that is June, 2022.



https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1443103988048699395.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...