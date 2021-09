Dear Oyindamola,

In response to your application for the Post of *Collector Officer*, you are requested to be present for an interview on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10am.

Venue: No 87, Red Oak Furniture, Beside Soji Adepegba street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Please come observing Covid – 19 Protocol.

COME ALONG WITH YOUR CV

Note: Be Ready to Resume immediately

Thank you[color=#000099][/color]

Human Resource Manager,

Aje loans

