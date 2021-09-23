Dino Melaye Mocks Manchester United (Pictures, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dki7W3vxr80

Dino Melaye mocks Manchester United fans after they crashed out of Carabao Cup following 1 – 0 defeat to West Ham last night.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUI4MzOIcKa/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: