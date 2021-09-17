Discrimination Because Of The University I Attended

Apology for any typographical error

As a job seeker or regular individual with a degree, have u ever been discriminated because of the kind of university you attended..or do u believe one can be discriminated not because of a CGPA or grade of degree but because of the kind of university he or she attended

With the huge competition in getting admitted to high ranked schools like UNILAG, UNN and the likes…

Are there a bit of disadvantage for students who end up switching to less competitive universities..

Am talking about schools like maybe Gombe state university to pursue probably a good course like pharmacy which they couldnt study in the high ranked schools and eventually come out with good results..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...