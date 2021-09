https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSk3U6qf77Q

Dj Cuppy was challenged to cook a meal and she made cooking fun despite not knowing how to cook

I CANNOT cook, but when @MarcusRashford challenged me I had to step into the kitchen to whip up some Morrocan style chickpea stew! I may be better in front DJ decks, but trust me it turned out DELICIOUS! ��‍��� Who wants a taste? �



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUVAGVzD3ah/?utm_medium=share_sheet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...