‘DNA Test! I’m Scared’

My dad called me on the phone 2 days ago asking if I be coming home for the holiday, which is unlikely of him, because I just left home not quite long and he hardly call. (I school within our state, studying law)….. while we were on the call he mentioned about the Dr appointment. (We normally do routine check-up every 2 months )

Throwing the question to me if I even know my blood group. (I replied, no)

At FIRST I thought it’s just a normal question.

Am 21yrs old, eldest among 3 siblings and I think my dad has something planned out, he’s an Internet freak even more than I, he’s actively online on twitter, facebook, and seeing all the uproars about DNA test here and there on Nairaland, I think he’s going to ask me to come to the hospital with him disguising it as me Knowing my blood group (for a DNA test.)

The thing here is am scared, because all my life I have seen people saying never to trust a woman (I love my mom, but still am scared)

What if it’s a DNA test (which I strongly believe it is)

What if it’s turns out complicated

Would he still accept me? Or abandon me to myself.

So many thoughts running through my head, they are reasons for that.

He’s black, I am fair (though my mum says I took his father complexion)

Pls help me…am thinking to stay back in school or go home This evening.

Am confused.

