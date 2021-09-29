Dog Adopts A Human Pose While Cruising Down A Highway (Video)

Ruff rider: Chilled-out dog sits in the back of an SUV with one paw on the window sill and enjoys the wind rushing through its fur

This is the hilarious moment a dog mimicked a human passenger as it sat in the back of an SUV with one paw resting on the open window sill and the wind rushing through its fur.

Caitlyn Tremblay was traveling along Interstate 93 in Massachusetts with her boyfriend Quincy when she saw the Bernese mountain dog poking its head out of the car window on September 28.

The dog extended its paws out of the window and appeared to be enjoying the wind in its fur as it sat in a human-like pose.

Tremblay told Storyful: ‘At first the dog had both paws extended straight out the window but I wasn’t able to capture that on video.

‘But when they came closer to us and when I started filming is when they changed positions to look like they were sitting like a person.’

She added: ‘I don’t know who the owner/driver was but I hope they see this video so they know their dog is so loved.’

In similar comical scenes an Australian dog named Jax was spotted riding shotgun in a tradesman’s van wearing sunglasses and hanging his paw out the window in Adelaide.

A viral TikTok video posted by user brittty.b in July showed Jax resting his front paws on the passenger side window and giving the camera across from him a stare-down.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqMm8g9sw1k

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10040483/amp/Dog-sits-seat-like-human-SUV-cruises-highway.html

