Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has unveiled a new artiste, Magixx, into his record label.

The music producer took to his verified Instagram page to share a video of the new act while announcing the release of his experimental project.

He wrote, “The most exciting times at Mavin is when an artist is getting activated from the Mavin Academy. Today Is one of those days.

“We are super proud and excited to introduce to you MAGIXX. Super young talented versatile vocalist/Songwriter. One of UNILAG’s finest. At Midnight we will listen to his New Debut EP.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNsnGD8rjhY

Acknowledging the welcome, the new artiste, Magixx, took to his Instagram handle to announce himself as a member of the Mavin family.

He said, “I am super proud and happy for this day, this moment, this time! One I have been waiting for all my life!

“it’s finally here and it’s beautiful! But more beautiful because I am here to take you on a journey of love and passion.

“Before we start, I would like to say a big thank you to my Daddy @donjazzy for believing so much in me, and equipping me with the tools to navigate properly on this beautiful journey we are about to embark on.”

One of the most popular record labels in Nigeria, Mavin is home to some of the finest artistes in Nigeria including fast-rising acts like Ayra Starr, Rema, Ladipoe, Johnnie Drille among others.

Source – Punch

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/don-jazzy-unveils-new-mavin-artiste-magixx/%3famp

