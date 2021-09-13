Don’t Ever Compare Wizkid To Fela – Woli Arole Warns Nigerians

Comic actor Woli Arole has warned that no one should ever compare Wizkid to Fela again in his presence after realizing that Fela is been studied in the US and Wizkid isn’t.

A lot of people have been comparing Wizkid to Fela Kuti saying all kind of things about the two trying to prove that they are the same but Woli Arole after knowing better has warned that no one should compare the two ever again.

According to him, no one should ever compare Wizkid and Fela around him because when he went to study filmmaking in London his lecturer asked him where he’s from and when he replied that he’s from Nigeria, the lecturer followed up with another question asking whether he knows Fela Kuti.

With the little experience that he had while in school knowing that Fela Kuti is being studied, Woli Arole has warned that no one should ever compare Wizkid and Fela in his presence again because Wizkid is no where close to Fela in any other way.

We hope this education goes well to those who have been comparing Wizkid and Fela Kuti for no reason as the level at which Fela is been celebrated, Wizkid is no where close to that at all hence they should stop the comparison.

