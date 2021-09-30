“Don’t Panic, Lagos Is Safe”, Hakeem Odumosu Assures Residents

‘DON’T PANIC. LAGOS IS SAFE’,

LAGOS CP ASSURES RESIDENTS

The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a trending post on the social media about obviously exaggerated kidnapping incidents in Lagos State recently.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu wishes to assure residents that Lagos State is safe, and that they should not panic on account of the viral post or the recent security infringement in Ajah where AVM Sikiru Smith (rtd) was abducted on 27th September, 2021.

The assurance becomes imperative in view of the unnecessary alarm and concerns being raised on the social media about isolated security infractions in some parts of the state.

The victim who was kidnapped in Festac on Sunday 26th September, 2021 has been rescued and reunited with his family. Operatives of the Command are being tactical so as not to jeopardize the lives of the AVM and the pastor. Concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue them and arrest their abductors in due course.

In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police wishes to state that the isolated incidents notwithstanding, Lagos State is, and will remain one of the safest states in Nigeria.

To allay the fear of the people, therefore, the Command has restrategized to provide watertight security for all law-abiding residents of the State. The Commissioner of Police has given standing order to all field Commanders, tactical unit Commanders, other uniformed and plain-clothed police officers to intensify visibility Policing, vehicular patrol as well as intelligence-driven raid of all flashpoints/blackspots and identified criminal hideouts to smoke out men of the underworld hibernating in them.

The CP also wishes to state that the Police Command is conscious of its statutory duties of protecting lives and property among other duties, and would not for any reason or at any time abdicate these important duties.

While still pleading with members of the public to believe in police’s ability to protect them at all times, the Commissioner of Police once again solicits the support of the public, sister agencies and other strategic partners by giving prompt but actionable intelligence that would further decimate criminal elements and their nefarious activities in the state.

SIGNED:

CSP ADEKUNLE AJISEBUTU (ANIPR),

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

LAGOS STATE COMMAND.



https://twitter.com/greaterlagosng/status/1443317739368718340?s=21

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...