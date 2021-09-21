Dr. Maduka Assists Victims Of Fire Outbreak In Onitsha (Pictures)

ANAMBRA GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE GODWIN MADUKA ASSIST VICTIMS OF FIRE OUTBREAK IN ONITSHA, PROMISES MORE SUPPORT

The Accord Candidate in the forthcoming Governorship elections in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka has yet again demonstrated the kindheartedness rarely noticed amongst Nigerian politicians and especially leaders in Anambra state. Few hours ago the Dr. Godwin Maduka had played the role of a good Samaritan to fire victim at Inland Town Onitsha.

According to reports, the popular Philanthropist Maduka had asked his convoy to pull over at Modebe Avenue, where a property was razed down by fire, leaving the tenants homeless, in jeopardy and confusion. On getting to the scene, Dr. Godwin Maduka was touched by the damage which the fire outbreak had made. He then inquired and compensated the tenants of the burnt property, as well as the owner of the property.

He encouraged them and promised to support them on getting back to their feet. The property is owned by Mr. Igbokwe Chukwuemeka Anthony and located at Modebe Avenue, Inland Town Onitsha in Anambra state. The building is used for commercial purposes, but was razed down by fire resulting from a fake mixture of paints that caused explosion.

While lamenting the loss, Mr. Igbokwe and other beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Dr. Maduka. They stressed that other key stakeholders in Anambra state, had passed by, but never stopped or cared about inferno that razed down the building, until the Intervention of the Umuchukwu born Humanitarian. However, they prayed for him and wished him success in the forthcoming Anambra Guber Polls, stating that he is a leader with the heart of gold, thereby touching lives to make a difference.

The fire victims noted that the benevolent gesture they received from Maduka was a sign demonstrating that her is the kind of Leader Anambra needs in the coming election. Maduka therefore noted that the outbreak wouldn’t have made so much damage, if the fire service in Anambra state had been equipped with the required resources, funding and technicalities required to respond promptly to fire disasters like this.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OolYteG04pA

Source: https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/09/maduka-assists-victims-of-fire-outbreak.html

