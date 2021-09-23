Dr. Maduka Takes Ward Tour To Riverine Area On Motorcycle & Speed Boat (Pics)

ANAMBRA 2021: DR. MADUKA TAKES WARD TOUR TO RIVERINE AREA ON MOTORCYCLE AND LOCAL FLYING BOAT TO SALVAGE NDI ANAMBRA

As Dr. Godwin Maduka the Accord Candidate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election continues to take his campaign across communities in Anambra state, the humble leader and Politician visited riverine communities in his bid to ensure that his prospective vision for every indigene of Anambra state is achieved.

The noble humanitarian, Philanthropist and Politician made the visit with his campaign team to Nzam and Inoma community days ago using motorcycles and local flying boats. According to reports, his humble mood attracted several reactions, as many said it was a sincere demonstration of humility, stressing that a true leader is known by his ability to serve his people.

On arrival to the Riverine communities in Anambra West, Dr. Maduka and his campaign team were given a warm reception, with tubers of Yam and two huge fishes. Leaders in the community however expressed appreciation to “Okosisi Orumba” for the visit and efforts he made to visit their community, especially with the stress of coming on a motorcycle and local flying boat.

Speaking with Anambra update Correspondent, Dr. Maduka noted that his dream for Anambra state to ensure that every community receives the required intervention needed to ensure development for a better and greater Anambra State. During the visit, Dr. Maduka donated food stuff and other support to the community, as he assured them of his development plans when elected as Governor of the state in the forthcoming November 6th Governorship election in Anambra state.

