Dr Obiora, The ‘O’ In EKO Hospital, Dies (Photo)

Dr Amechi Obiora, one of the three founding members of EKO Hospital is dead.

Obiora was the ‘O’ in the acronym, EKO, which was derived from Eneli, Kuku, Obiora, the three doctors that founded the Lagos – based hospital.

The renowned Anambra State-born medical practitioner was said to have died after a brief illness at age 85.

Late Obiora who studied at the Edo College in Benin City in today’s Edo State on a scholarship and at Government College, Owerri, Imo State was also on a scholarship on account of his superior intellect.

He was an outstanding student at the medical school of the University of Ibadan from where he graduated in 1964. His record at the Royal College of Surgeons in Scotland was no less impressive.

He rose rapidly to the position of Senior Lecturer at the College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Obiora alongside his partners, Dr Alexander Eneli and Dr Sunday Kuku to set up EKO hospital to ensure Nigerians get a private hospital of international standards.

It is one of the few private medical facilities where young doctors officially go for further knowledge and skills. EKO Hospital is also one of the few hospitals in Nigeria that offers cancer treatment services.

It is on record today that the hospital has contributed immensely in curbing the spate of medical tourism in Nigeria.



