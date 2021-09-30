Driving Skills Or Digital Skills Which Should I Go For?

Wao ,where can i start from .i am 30 and i’ve two kids already ,which i am forever greatful to GOD for .i am into dry cleaning business which sustained sometimes .i am really determined to learn a skills to boost my finances because the dry cleaning business is barely enough .am considering digital skills or driving skills

on the digital part ,i am working towards getting a laptop

which skills do you think will be good.

also if you are good in any of this field and you want to take me on a journey of earning this skills kindly indicate

all opinon pls !!!

i will be in the comment section

thanks

