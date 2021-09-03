DSS Stopped American Lawyer, Others From Visiting Nnamdi Kanu — Lead Counsel

BREAKING: DSS stopped American lawyer, others from visiting Kanu-Counsel

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Lead Counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the Department of State Services stopped the detainee from seeing his lawyers on Thursday.

Ejiofor, in a statement on Friday, said the secret police denied himself and other lawyers including “IPOB’s Attorney in the United States, Bruce Fein”, from meeting with Kanu.

He described the denial as a violation of the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which ordered that the DSS should allow the lawyers to visit Kanu twice a week. The lawyer had previously alleged maltreatment by the DSS during the routine visits.

Ejiofor’s statement on Friday was titled,

‘Update On Yesterday’s Visit Being 2nd Day Of September, 2021.’

It read, “Yesterday (Thursday’s) Court ordered visit to Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was aborted by the officials of the State Security Services on a reason we find extremely ridiculous.

“Following the arrival of Mr. Bruce Fein, a foremost American trained Constitutional Law Lawyer and IPOB’s Attorney in the United States of America, the game obviously took an interesting twist.

“Despite our formal notification to the

Service, in line with the existing protocol, and in compliance with the Court-Ordered guideline, the officials of the Department of State Security Services came up with an excuse, “that the person assigned to receive us during yesterday’s visit was on A SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT”, and as such, the visit cannot be conducted.

“This is not only ridiculous but a clear

violation of the Court Order on guidelines for visiting our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the records, we have been consistently visiting Our Client on the specified days and time of the week, and there hasn’t been any time we were denied access to him on the ground that an individual assigned to receive us was not available.

“Needless to mention, that no one individual has been specifically assigned to receive us on any of the visits. They are fully aware that the visit takes place every Monday and Thursday.

“Thankfully, we have another date for Monday, and we do hope that this individual will be available on Monday to receive us, whilst we have taken steps to formally bring this latest infraction to the attention of the Court.

“We will continue to update you all, while we continue to urge for your relentless prayers and understanding. We are winning, you can be assured.”

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the

Attorney General of the Federation and

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN), at a press briefing in Abuja on June 29, 2021, announced that the IPOB leader was arrested in a foreign country and extradited to Nigeria.



https://punchng.com/breaking-dss-stopped-american-lawyer-others-from-visiting-kanu-counsel/?amp

