DSTV Is Now An Internet Provider In South Africa

South Africa-based pay TV operator MultiChoice has launched a broadband offering.

The company says that the new service, DStv Internet, will provide internet access to those who do not have access to fibre services.

It said that the move to bring more value to customers and diversify its offering was part of its ongoing evolution from a traditional video entertainment business.

MultiChoice delivers pay TV services DStv, GOtv and Showmax to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa.

DStv Internet is a fixed wireless access service, enabling customers to connect to the internet with a SIM card and Wi-Fi router – an option designed for those who do not have fibre in their area but want to access the internet regularly using various devices in their home.

Customers can choose from three data packages, for 25GB, 110GB, and 220GB. DStv customers can choose from bundled offerings that include data options with their DStv subscription package.

The DStv Internet offering also includes an exclusive new premium service called DStv Trusted Home, an AI-driven (artificial intelligence) network security and Wi-Fi management solution developed jointly by MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary Irdeto and technology outfit Minim.

As part of the launch of DStv Internet, the first 20 000 customers will receive a free 12-month subscription to the DStv Trusted Home app. After 12 months, customers will have the chance to opt-out or add a monthly charge of 30 rands (840 naira) to their DStv Internet bill.

“Customer experience is at the forefront of MultiChoice’s continued product innovation. DStv Internet provides South Africans with connectivity for all their household internet requirements, giving them more convenience and choice,” said Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

https://www.multichoice.com/media/news/multichoice-expands-its-offering-launches-dstv-internet

