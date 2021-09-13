Dudu Heritage, Bimbo Oshin’s Husband Is Dead

Dudu Heritage, husband of popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin, is dead.

Born Ola Ibironke, the socialite died on Sunday evening. However, the cause of his death is unknown.

Confirming the news to The PUNCH, Jaiye Kuti, a close friend and colleague of Bimbo Oshin, simply said, “Yes, he has died. He died last night.”

Also, a source close to the family confirmed his demise. When The PUNCH reached out to the actress, her number was switched off.

https://punchng.com/actress-bimbo-oshin-loses-husband-dudu-heritage/

