“Easiest Way To Prepare Simple But Delicious Afang Soup” (Video)

Afang Soup is one of the best delicacies that originate from the Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom and the Efik tribe of Cross River State in Nigeria. In some other parts of the country, Afang soup is called Okazi soup. In English, it is usually referred to as “wild spinach.”

The soup is made from Gnetum Africanum, a strong-flavored green leaf vegetable that is commonly grown in West Africa. This vegetable grows in all seasons, and you can find it in large numbers in the forest.

For convenience, you can get the leaves at the market at any time of the year. It’s widely grown by some farmers and available for subsistence and commercial purposes in Nigeria due to its popularity among natives.

As I have said earlier this soup is an exotic cuisine with numerous nutritional benefits. Apart from the Afang leaves (Gnetum Africanum), it is usually prepared with waterleaf, periwinkle, beef, and other numerous ingredients.

It’s one of the major traditional dishes of the Efik people, and it has gained popularity in other tribes because of its unique taste; even people in the diaspora have adopted the soup too. You can eat it alone or with another meal. It’s best enjoyed when served hot.

Now let’s get down to it; preparing this soup isn’t a big deal as long as you follow these simple steps properly.

It is always prepared with waterleaf, but you can substitute it with lamb lettuce or the common spinach, though these substitutes will alter the taste a little bit, so waterleaf is still the best option.

I used the following Ingredients to prepare my simple but very delicious Afang Soup:

1. Sliced fresh waterleaf (Gnetum Africanum)

2. Red oil

3. Sliced Afang leaves (Dry Leaf was used.)

4. Cray Fish

5. Goat Meat

5. Ponmo

6. Cameroon Pepper or Black Pepper

7. Stock Fish

8. Onions

9. Salt

10. Cube Seasonings.

NOTE: There are other ingredients you can use to make the soup but remember that I am showing you the easiest way to prepare a very simple but delicious Afang soup.

Now watch the video below and see how you can prepare simple Afang Soup without much stress.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUCeslREhFE

