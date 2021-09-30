Eating Draw Soup Makes You Accessible For Kingdom Of Darkness – Female Pastor (Video)

This Prophetess in this viral video was seen telling her congregation to be wary of Draw soup eating, especially eating it outside because it’s one of the ways through which the devil or evil doers (Kingdom of Darkness) use to attack people spiritually.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-bF0jPAr-E

Draw soup are relish soup among core Nigerian Natives especially in Southern Nigeria where people cook them to enjoy their swallow foods and buy in Eateries.

It is funny to hear that people should distance themselves from one a favourite soup like this. Especially, Okro, Ogbono, etc

What do you think guys, rubbish or truth?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUctApAAhzt/?utm_medium=copy_link

