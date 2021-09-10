Eatrich Investment Fails To Pay Billions, Investors Protest, Blame Influencers

Investors in Eatrich Farms, an agricultural investment company, are up in arms because they allege that they have invested a lot of money in the company’s schemes, yet they have not been paid since June. They have attacked and blamed social media influencers who they claim convinced them to invest in the scheme. Some social media influencers have dissociated themselves from the scheme while some employees of the company have also complained that they have not been paid.

Here are some of the claims of the company, the complaints of investors and the disclaimers by social media influencers.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...