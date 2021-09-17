EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Port Harcourt (Pictures)

EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt.

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested eleven ( 11) suspected Internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation.

The suspects: Chidindu Michael; Timothy Emmanuel; Nweke Joseph Jeff; Francis David; Pedro Enuaghanam Nnaemeka; Promise Amesi; David Eke; Michael Okoroaha; David Achi, Justic Arugba and Collins Wedeh, were arrested on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Ozuobo Area, off NTA Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested through surveillance and verified intelligence on their suspicious internet- related criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include: one wine- coloured Lexus ES 350 car; six Plasma Television sets; three laptops; ten( 10) mobile phones of different brands; one LG Home Theatre; one black and red Boom Speaker; one Hisense Speaker; one Hisense Sound Bar, 5 Automated Teller Machine( ATM) cards of different banks and two Apple wrist watches .

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=217064370456774&id=100064596373289

