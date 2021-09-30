Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 arrested 21 suspected internet Fraudsters a sting operation at World Bank Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia state.
EFCC
EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Umuahia (Pictures)
Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 arrested 21 suspected internet Fraudsters a sting operation at World Bank Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia state.