Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 26 internet fraud suspects in Asaba, the Delta State capital, Newspremises reports.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement on Thursday September 23, 2021.

The suspects are identified as; Ezeabia Lucy, Ossai Chioma, Okoh Ekene, Okoduwa Bright, Jefferey Nwabunike, Egonu Ikechukwu, Onwudiachi Martins, Ofili Junior, Ejimofor Celestine.

Joseph Diamond Olisa, Frank Sunday, Calvin Emmanuel Ojara, Afoye Powede Joshua, Chima Bright Ojara, Micheal Emmanuel Chukwuka, Okonkwo Chukwuemeka Promise.

Iyoha Oseiwe Frankie, Ezeabia Prince Chinedu, Ohuhwai Charles. Adudu Nonso, Jude Omonike Akon, Chibuike Nnanna Ife, Bieni Collins, Ebuka Ekechi, Ossai Okey and Chukuma Paul.

They were reportedly picked up at locations in Chiemeke Onochie IV, Parkacin and Jonathan Monye streets in Asaba.

EFCC accused the suspects of impersonation, possession of fraudulent documents and defrauding foreign nationals.

Lexus RX350 (Reg: ASB-436-AM), Toyota Camry SE (Reg: BKW-132-MT), Lexus RX350 (Reg: KTU-126- FP), Toyota Corolla (EYC-AMB-3), Toyota Venza, land documents, phones, laptops and other incriminating items were recovered.

They will be charged to court after further investigations are concluded.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/efcc-arrests-26-internet-fraud-suspects-in-delta-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...