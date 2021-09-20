EFCC Arrests 30 Suspected ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ in Ilorin (Photos)

EFCC Arrests 30 Suspected ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation at Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete, IgbereTV reports.

The suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities. Part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating in campuses around Ilorin metropolis to swindle unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned income. Based on the intelligence, and weeks of surveillance, operatives of the Commission on September 19, 2021 executed a search warrant in hostels within the KWASU campus, where a number of arrests were made.

In the course of interrogation, those found not culpable were released to the Student Union Government, SUG, of the School, while the targets of the sting operation were brought to the Ilorin Zonal Command for further questioning.

Some of the items recovered from them include six exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.



https://www.facebook.com/100064596373289/posts/219406206889257/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...